Covid-19: North West Governors to close down schools

North West Governors in an emergency meeting in Kaduna have announced the closure of all schools across the region to protect citizens from Covid-19.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Chairman of the Forum, Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State made this known while speaking with newsmen shortly after the meeting on Wednesday in Kaduna.

He said the measure was taken after consultation with National examination bodies to close all schools for a period of 30 days, starting from Monday, March 23, 2020.

Masari said sensitisation campaigns would commence to discourage large gatherings until further notice.

He also mentioned that the forum resolved to begin public health awareness campaigns on coronavirus.

“States will continue to wage aggressive campaigns to encourage citizens to uphold personal hygiene, including hand washing and environmental sanitation,” he added.

On insecurity, the Chairman said that the Governors have resolved to adopt new security measures in the zone and also assess joint responses to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Governors have agreed on extraordinary measures to tackle the menace of banditry.

“We will jointly fund operations aimed conclusively at addressing the challenges posed by the criminal elements,” he said.

Present at the meeting were Governors of Katsina, Kebbi, Jigawa, Kaduna, Sokoto and Zamfara, while Kano State was represented by the Deputy Governor.

Meanwhile, Niger Governor and that of Kwara in North Central, also backed the move.

The Niger governor attended the meeting while that of Kwara gave his consent via telephone.

Also at the meeting were SSGs of States and Commissioners responsible for security matters, as well as security chiefs.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

