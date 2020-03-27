Covid-19 : No commercial vehicles, shops closed in Ilorin

Kindly Share This Story:

Residents in Ilorin complied fully with the restriction order as there was no movement of commercial vehicles and shops were closed on the first day of total stay at home order.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), who went round the city on Friday, reports that there was free flow of vehicular movements and most shops were under lock and key as residents remained at home.

NAN also reports that there was presence of security personnel observing and checking movements within the city.

One of the residents, Mr Kazeem Abdulkareem, told NAN that he was surprised at the “silence on the streets.”

“I never expect Ilorin people to cooperate like this. It really surprised me they can stay indoor. See everywhere is silent and cold,’’ he said.

Another resident, Mr Kunle Aderemi, said the compliance in Ilorin was laudable.

“I can see the maturity with the way people conduct themselves. They totally submitted to and respected the sit at home order,’’ he said.

Mrs Bukola Odediran said that residents were ready to end the deadly virus with their reaction and cooperation with the government.

“I can see they want to do everything to support the government and fight the epidemic together. Imagine Ilorin residents staying indoors without going out to huzzle,’’ she said.

NAN reports that no taxi, public bus nor Okada was seen on the streets as they respect government’s order to stay at home. ( NAN)

