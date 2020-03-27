Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Cross River chapter, has donated 1,200 bottles of 100mls of alcohol-based hand sanitisers to hospitals across the state to help prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Chairman of NMA in the state, Dr. Agam Ayuk, who was accompanied by the association’s Secretary, Dr. Ezoke Epoke, made the donation to private, government and missions hospitals in Calabar.

Ayuk explained that the donation became necessary because some hospitals were having the challenge of sourcing sanitisers.

He added that the donation was part of NMA’s Corporate Social Responsibility in ensuring infection/disease prevention and control.

The chairman said that the sanitisers would also be distributed to other health facilities in the rural areas to enable them to improve the health standard of the rural dwellers.

“The reality on the ground is that medical facilities in the state are having challenges in infection prevention and control.

“We feel that as a responsible association and as part of our Corporate Social Responsibility, we should support the efforts of the hospitals in the area of infection prevention and control”, he said.

The association urged residents in the state to wash their hands regularly, maintain social distance, avoid large gatherings and be self-conscious, in order to prevent the spread of the disease.

Receiving the sanitisers, Dr. Prashant Kumar, the Medical Superintendent of General Hospital Calabar, thanked NMA for its contribution to curtailing the spread of the virus in the state.

Kumar said that the sanitisers would go a long way in promoting and enhancing safety among patients and visitors to the hospital.

Also, Dr. Etuk Idem, the Medical Director of Mount Zion Medical Centre, Calabar, said the sanitisers would enhance the preventive measures being observed by patients.

Other hospitals visited included: Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Arubah Specialist Hospital, Bakor Medical Centre and Ikpeme Medical Centre all in Calabar.

