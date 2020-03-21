COVID-19: NMA directs all striking members to return to work

Hear him:”In line with the above we direct all medical associations that have declared industrial actions against their management to suspend all actions as the National NMA shall take over the dispute and interact with the different organs/agencies of government. In this regards ARDs of FCTA, Gombe, ESUT-Parklane and Kaduna as well as NMA Cross Rivers are directed to report back to work and treat Nigerians.

“This gesture is geared to treat fellow Nigerians notwithstanding the inhuman treatment meted on our members nationwide.

“The NMA shall not hesitate to take appropriate action(s) against government organs/agencies that fail to reciprocate this gesture by honouring agreements with their workers after containing this COVID-19 scourge.”

Faduyile also directed all state chapters of the NMA to set up a 5 man committee to monitor the level of preparedness and management of hospitals ahead of any COVID-19 cases in their respective states.

He disclosed that the Association was putting some modalities in place to boost a fruitful collaboration with the federal government to halt a further spread of COVID-19 cases in the country.

While calling on all doctors and medical personnel in all public and private hospitals to be at their duty posts to promptly offer treatment and respond positively to national emergencies, he urged government to upgrade isolation centres in all the states and provide Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to enhance proper and adequate management of patients.

“We direct all state NMA to set up a 5-man committee of health professionals- including doctors, pharmacies, and nurses to monitor the level of preparedness and management of our hospitals. This committee should interact with the different committee set up by their respective State Governors and FCT Minister.

“The national NMA committee on Emerging and Re-emerging disease shall be strengthened to interact with the Federal Government in an effort to see that COVID-19 scourge is contained and wiped off this country.

“We call on the general public to follow all instructions given by the government in an effort to contain this disease.”