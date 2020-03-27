Covid-19: Nine suspected cases tested negative in Kano, says Commissioner

Kindly Share This Story:

…commences mass fumigation, disinfection exercise

By Bashir Bello and Abdulmumin Murtala

The Kano State Commissioner of Health, Dr Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa has on Friday said nine suspected cases of Coronavirus recorded in the state have tested negative.

This was coming on the heels that the state has since commenced mass fumigation exercise of strategic places like motor parks among others to curtail the spread of the pandemic.

Tsanyawa while addressing a press conference on the situation of the pandemic in the state, said samples were taken from nine suspected cases in the state for laboratory investigation but turned out to be negative.

The Commissioner maintained that as at now the state is coronavirus free but it is not relenting in its efforts as it has put in place several measures in place to avert the outbreak of the disease in the state.

According to him, “As you are all following us, Kano State is still free from the disease, even though we are receiving reports of rumoured and suspected cases on daily basis, which our Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) are up and doing in responding in all the nooks and crannies of Kano State.

“In this regard, we have so far collected samples for laboratory investigation from 9 suspected cases and have all turned out to be negative.

“However, the threat of the pandemic against Kano State is big and has put it in a difficult situation, which necessitates putting up firm measures against the spread of the disease and preparedness measures against any eventuality.

“As you are all aware His Excellency the Executive Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje is up and doing by making sure that Kano State assumes drastic measures against the spread of the disease which include, closure of all schools, restricting movement, declaration for all workers to stay at home for 2 weeks and other measures for social distancing in addition to infection prevention and control (IPC) facilities being placed in public places.

“The ferocity of this pandemic is quite frightening as the numbers are ticking high on daily basis across the globe, this has alarmed us to expand our preparedness measures for quarantine and isolation facilities, repositioning of drugs and supplies. “To this end, our focus for Isolation has been shifted from ‘Yargaya Isolation Facility to the State of the art Disease Control and Diagnostic Centre at Kwanar Dawaki, where His Excellency has provided all that is required to make the centre active and face the challenge. “This Centre, as witnessed by some of you during His Excellency’s tour, has all the required facilities to respond to this outbreak and is incomparable to any centre in the country. “In addition, a dedicated centre has been identified and set to serve as a quarantine centre for highly suspicious cases before graduation into the isolation centre. Other measures have also been taken in terms of risk communication and logistics for movement of all necessary personnel and ambulatory services in the State,” Dr Tsanyawa said. Meanwhile, on its part, the Ministry of Environment has commenced the mass fumigation and disinfection of places of large gatherings in a bid to prevent the incursion of Coronavirus into the State. A statement from the Ministry’s Public Relation Officer, Abbas H. Abbas said the exercise was kick-started with the fumigation of Kano line motor park under the supervision of Commissioner of Environment, Dr Kabiru Ibrahim Getso. Getso said the exercise will be extended to other places which record large gatherings such as market places, mosques, churches, to mention but a few.

