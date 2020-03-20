COVID-19: Nigeria adds Austria, Sweden to list of high-risk countries

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

As the world battles coronavirus which 12 persons have so far been tested positive to it in Nigeria, the federal government, Friday, added Austria and Sweden to its existing list of high-risk countries with widespread community transmission.

Recall that government had last week, also added France, Germany, and Spain to its existing priority list containing China, Japan, Iran, Italy and the Republic of Korea.

ALSO READ: MFM suspends church activities over Coronavirus

Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, speaking at a press conference, in Abuja, said travellers from the affected countries will not only undergo secondary screening at the point of entry but also advised to self-isolate for 14 days of entry.

The minister, giving an update on the state of the disease in the country, said the government’s action was not only due to the declaration of the disease as a pandemic by the World Health Organisation but also because of its increasing spread in the affected countries.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: