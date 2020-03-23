Kindly Share This Story:

…Urges govt. to assist private sector with palliatives

By Victor Young

Lagos: Nigeria Employers Consultative Association, NECA, has advised private sector operators staff in non essential operations to proceed on two weeks leave, among other strategies to stop the spread of the corona virus, COVID-19.

In a statement by its Director General, Dr Timothy Olawale, NECA begged “governments at all levels to assist the private sector with palliative measures to assist businesses during this trying period, such as tax reductions, elimination of late fees and penalties, etc during this period.”

In the statement , NECA argued that the “COVID-19 pandemic has so far proved to be beyond the control of even the Advanced economies. With total lock downs in major States of the USA and some other European countries, all efforts must be made to avert the kind of spread already witnessed in those climes.

“The call for private sector businesses to shut down non-essential services we believe, is in good faith. While we understand the call, we urge businesses to determine what is essential and non essential in their operations with particular attention to reduction of physical contact and safety of all employees and clients.

“Organisations can request staff in non essential operations to proceed on two weeks leave, deductible from their annual leave, imbibe the use technology to carry out their operations among other strategies that could be used to stop the spread of the virus. These steps are without prejudice to other precautionary measures such as checking of temperature, regular washing of hands, use of alcoholic-based sanitizer and regular education of all staff on the dangers and risks of the virus.

“We commend organisations that are already implementing the work-from-home model and other forms of operations in order to keep the wheel of production going. We are in an unusual period that requires unusual response and cooperation from all Stakeholders.

