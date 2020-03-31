Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

COVID-19: NDDC donates N1bn to 9 N’Delta States

On 4:04 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Niger DeltanThe Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has announced the donation of N1.045 billion to the nine states of the Niger Delta region to fight against the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the region.

Prof. Kemebradikumo Pondei, Acting Managing Director, NDDC, announced this in a statement issued on Tuesday in Port Harcourt, by the commission’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Charles Odili.

Pondei, who directed immediate shutdown of NDDC operations in the states, said the fund would soon be released to authorities in the states.

“The interventionist agency will make available N775 million to support the nine states under its mandate.

“Also, additional N270 million will be released to fast-track the establishment of isolation centres in the 27 senatorial districts across the region.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Relegation destined Serie A club’s boss wants season cancelled

He said the commission was also collaborating with stakeholders in the area of treatment of COVID-19 patients.

“We are exploring avenues to see if we could intervene in providing ventilators and facilitate the procurement of oxygen.

“We are also looking at the drugs that have been used so far in other climes for treatment. NDDC is going a step ahead of what others are doing,” Pondei added.

The managing director said the total shutdown of NDDC operations on March 30, was due to growing concerns over increasing new infections.

According to him, directors, heads as well as heads of units of security, plant operators and other essential workers would provide skeletal services during the shutdown. (NAN)

vanguardngr.com

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!