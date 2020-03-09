COVID-19: NCDC DG completes 14-day isolation period,resumes office

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA- AFTER completing the mandatory 14-day isolation period recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO)-China Mission on COVID-19,Director General of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control,NCDC,Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, resumed official duty Monday,in his office.

Ihekweazu,a consultant epidemiologist was in his office throughout the working hour where he reportedly attended to files and issues relating to the ongoing Coronavirus disease control measures in the country.

Throughout the time he spent at work,Monday,Dr Iheakwazu was said to have spent most of his time in different meetings with directors and some officials of his agency on issues related to the dreaded disease.

Most people including journalists who sought to meet him to possibly speak with him on his experience at the isolation centre could not succeed as he was locked up in the meeting.

His Technical Assistant on Communication, Chukwuemeka Oguano,speaking to Vanguard,debunked report that his boss did not complete his 14-day isolation period recommended by the WHO.

“He has resumed work,he resumed work today after completing the 14-day self isolation period. H e completed 14 days of self isolation and not seven days,” he said.

Ihekweazu was said to have gone into self-isolation on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 after a trip to China but his media aide said contrary to the belief, his boss had completed his 14-day self isolation period.

Recall that since Dr Ihekweazu went into self-isolation,he,was however not restrained from speaking as he was very active in reaching out to people on issues of the dreaded disease through all channels of communication.

His decision to self-isolate himself was in adherence to NCDC’s advice that Nigerians who recently travelled to Coronavirus prone countries isolate themselves for 14 days, even in the face of absence of any symptoms of the disease in them.

