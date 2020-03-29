Breaking News
Translate

COVID-19: NAF postpones entrance examination into schools

On 4:40 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
NAF
Chief of Air Staff, Sadique Abubakar

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has postponed the entrance examination into the Air Force Military School (AFMS) and Air Force Girls’ Military School (AFGMS) in Jos.

The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Daramola said the examination which was earlier scheduled for April 4, has now been tentatively rescheduled for May 16 in compliance with precautions aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.

He said: “This is to inform parents/guardians of candidates that applied for admission into the Air Force Military School (AFMS) and Air Force Girls’ Military School (AFGMS) Jos that the entrance examination, which was earlier scheduled for April 4, has now been tentatively rescheduled to hold on May 16.

“This is in compliance with precautions aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19,” he said. (NAN)

 

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!