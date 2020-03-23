COVID-19: My son traveled alone- Atiku

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has moved to calm worried Nigerians over anxiety occasioned by the infection of his son, Mohammed with the coronavirus.

Atiku disclosed the status of his son via his twitter handle, late Sunday night as Nigerians in their numbers prayed for his quick recovery. However, reports soon emerged on social media that Mohammed Atiku returned to the country in company of his wife and child, fuelling anxiety that the virus could spread more than was initially thought.

But Atiku in a statement signed by his media adviser, Paul Ibe said Mohammed travelled alone and voluntarily called the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC for voluntarily testing on his return into the country.

The statement read in part, “The case did not travel with his family or any other but travelled alone by Emirates Airline. The clinical case returned to the country on 17th March via Switzerland from some business engagements in France and Switzerland.

“He attended a private meeting of six (6) persons same day in Lagos, stayed in his private house for the night and took an Aero 5.20pm flight to Abuja on the 18th. The case wore face mask as a precautionary measure since his arrival in Nigeria.

“The case did not show symptoms of infection and voluntarily placed a call to NCDC on arrival in Abuja late on the 18th to inform them he had returned from COVID-19 prone country and desired to be tested.

“On the 19th, NCDC took his blood sample which result came positive on the 20th. He subsequently went into self isolation to protect his family within his own house, adding that “his son has since tested negative while his wife’s result is being awaited. The two persons are currently in self isolation.”

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2019 election urged urge members of the public to disregard the “perfidious information that the case accessed open locations, saying he “was not at Play Lounge or any other club in Abuja as being mischievously bandied about.”

According to him, “the case neither attended the Friday Jumu’a prayers nor any social gathering until his evacuation to Gwagwalada Specialist Hospital on the 20th where he is being treated and managed.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: