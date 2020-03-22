COVID-19: MTN staff to start working from home Monday

Kindly Share This Story:

MTN Nigeria on Sunday said its team would start working from home as part of the precautionary measures to stop the spread of COVID-19

Mr Funso Aina, the telcos Senior Manager, External Relations, said in a statement that from March 23, workers are expected to perform their duties from home.

Also read:

Aina said that the telco’s operations would continue to run at full scale with essential staff working limited hours on-site.

“We also plan to announce the temporary closure of some of our stores. Those that remain open, will operate reduced hours and maintain strict and social distances measures.

“ The situation unfolding around the world is unlike anything we have seen in our lifetimes and is a reminder that we are all more connected than we ever know.

“To get through this, we need each other with patience, understanding, compassion, and to do the right thing for each other,” he said.

Aina noted that the company had been closely monitoring the situation and “believe it is crucial that companies do two things, which was helping to contain the escalating outbreak and safeguard operations so that economies keep moving.

He said that for MTN in particular, they understood the vital role the network and services play in supporting people, organisations and institutions nationwide.

“Our hearts go out to everyone impacted by COVID-19, especially those diagnosed with the virus, their family and friends, and all those whose jobs, education, and way of life have been affected.

“We have also complimented the government’s sensitisation drive, introduced rigorous cleaning measures and equipped team members with additional sanitation and safety products.

“As part of our response plan, in the coming days, we will introduce our Y’ello care package, several new measures as part of a concerted effort to support our customers.

“These include further amplifying governments sensitisation efforts, using more channels to deliver health and safety information, and suspending fees for all money transfers using our Momo Agent network,” he said.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: