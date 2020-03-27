COVID-19: Medical Guild calls for total shutdown of Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

Urges LASG to adopt strategies used during Ebola crisis

By Chioma Obinna

With only 11 medical doctors currently attending to increasing patients at the Yaba Isolation Centre, medical doctors under the employ of Lagos state government has called for a total shutdown of the State even as it urged the State government to adopt the strategy used during the Ebola crisis in the ongoing containment efforts of the Coronavirus disease.

The doctors under the auspices of Medical Guild said there is a need for the State government to adopt a total lockdown for at least two weeks in order to prevent new or more imported cases in the state.

In its resolutions reached the Emergency Representative Council Meeting of the Medical Guild in Lagos, signed by the Chairman, Dr. Olujimi Sodipo. the Guild, they said a possibility of a total lockdown would also in combating the spread of the disease within the community.

Observing that currently, only 11 doctors are taking care of the affected patients, said the Ebola strategy provided an incentive-based volunteer system rather than the indiscriminate posting of Medical doctors from other general hospitals to the Infectious Disease Hospital, IDH, to care for the increasing number of COVID 19 cases.

The doctors maintained that calling up volunteer doctors and rapidly training the involved doctors prior to their posting with issues such as temporary accommodation and extra allowances provided will boost the number of medical doctors.

They further called for an insurance package in case of morbidity or fatality of the doctors and other health care personnel.

“We want the much-delayed exit replacement process to be concluded with utmost urgency, with urgent training/orientation organized and deployment to areas of need completed within the week. This has become more germane due to the pandemic ravaging the country especially our dearly beloved state.

“Due to the risk of cross-infection from COVID-19 and overburdening the health care system, a policy should be adopted that only patients with the need for urgent and emergency care be attended to at our Hospitals. This would free up more manpower, resources, bed spaces and ultimately prevent a collapse of the system, This should be for a minimum period of 1 month which would then be reappraised.”

Continuing, they demanded that Medical Directors of hospitals should ensure that Personal Protective Equipment, PPEs are available for triaging of suspected cases while there should also be an abundance of Gloves, face masks, hand sanitizers, soap and running water to reduce the risk of infection among health care personnel and the patients being managed. Our members have been instructed to avoid the risk to themselves and others by not working in the absence of the aforementioned

The doctors added that a clear cut standard operating procedure be circulated to all government health care facilities which should include the creation of isolation rooms for suspected COVID-19 patients and modalities for transportation, testing, and treatment.

The Medical Guild added that they would be constrained to make a public statement on the plight of medical doctors residing in the House Officers’ Quarters ( General Hospital, Lagos ) within the week, stating that if urgent and concrete steps are not taken to solve the easily rectifiable in the quarters, further escalation could occur thereafter in a bid to safeguard the lives of doctors residing there.

“The Medical Guild will do all it can to safeguard the lives its members as they tackle the COVID-19 crisis. We stand with the Lagos State Government in its bid to contain this COVID-19 Outbreak from affecting Lagosians and Nigerians,” the Guild stated.

