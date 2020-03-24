COVID-19: Medical expert urges governors to restrict intra, inter state movement

Kindly Share This Story:

A medical expert, Dr Joan Aku, has advised governors to restrict intra and inter states movement as a measure to contain the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

Aku, who works with the Nasarawa State Hospital Management Board, gave the advice in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Jos.

She said restricting people to their homes for at least two weeks would reduce the spread of the virus and those infected could be easily identified and attended to.

The expert who decried that government, particularly at the state levels were not doing enough to contain the dreaded disease, said allowing people to go about their normal business poses serious threat.

She said Nigerians were at risk particularly that no Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) were made available for people to use.

“If only Nigerians will stay where they are, we will all be safe. We can only contain the disease with restriction. “One person can infect many people without even knowing because some don’t have to cough or sneeze, but just by coming in contact with the virus can infect many. “So, state governments must be proactive; they should restrict movement within their domain at least for two weeks. “With such move, those who are infected can be easily identified, isolated and attended to,” she said She called on state governments to provide protective equipment at hospitals and other key places to enable health workers also protect themselves. She also urged relevant government agencies to intensify sensitisation of people on preventive measures.

