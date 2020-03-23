Vanguard Logo

COVID-19: Man in Abuja announces he just tested positive after self-isolation

By David Royal

A man in Abuja, identified as Salihu Umar on Monday took to his twitter handle to announce that he tested positive for COVID-19.

He tweeted:

“I have just tested positive for COVID19. At the moment, I am still under self-isolation as health personnel make their way to my house for evacuation to Gwagwalada isolation centre. My neighbours and employer have been notified accordingly”.

Before Salihu announced the result of the test, he first tweeted that someone on a flight he boarded tested positive for the virus and that is to say everyone on that flight has been exposed to the virus.

“Someone on my flight tested positive, that is to say everyone on that flight has been exposed. Although, I’m in self-isolation, time to go get tested ASAP”.

Kindly note that as at the time of this report, the case was yet to be confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC.

