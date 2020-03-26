COVID-19: man, family go into self isolation in Benue

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Duru

Benue State Commissioner for Information, Ngunan Addingi, Thursday confirmed that a man and his family members have gone into self-isolation in their Welfare Quarters residence in Makurdi after returning from a foreign trip.

Addingi who made this known in a text message to newsmen in Makurdi said the Rapid Response Unit of the Action Committee on COVID-19 traced the suspected case to where he isolated himself and collected his blood sample for test.

She assured that “the result would be made public whenever it is ready.”

According to the Commissioner, the man and his family were examined by the unit and no signs of infection with the virus were seen.

“He has been on self-isolation in line with requirements by the National Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, for all those returning from abroad.”

The Information Commissioner further assured that the Action Committee chaired by the Deputy Governor, Benson Abounu, was maintaining due vigilance around the state to ensure that any suspected case was given the required attention in the best interest of the public.

VANGUARD

