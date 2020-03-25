Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Elebeke

In view of the imminent country lockdown and restriction of movements in an attempt to curb the spread of Coronavirus outbreak in the country, the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) has requested that the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) initiate the process of National Right of passage for all technical staff of telecommunications companies in the event of foreseeable lockdown by either the Federal or the State Governments.

In a statement by its National Executive Council signed by the Executive Secretary, ATCON, Ajibola Olude, ATCON explained that therequest was made because of the essential nature of telecommunications infrastructures in managing the entire situation and the need for maintenance and repairs that may arise during the possible lockdown.

While commending the Commission for being proactive and attentive, it urged the it to hasten action in granting the request.

The statement reads in part: ‘‘The National Executive Council of the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) has requested that the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) initiate the process of National Right of passage for all technical staff of telecommunications companies in the event of foreseeable lockdown by either the Federal Government or the State Government in an attempt to curb the spread of Coronavirus outbreak in the country.

‘‘This request is made because of the essential nature of telecommunications infrastructures in managing the entire situation and the need for maintenance and repairs that may arise during the possible lockdown.

‘‘We count on NCC to expedite action in this regard while we appreciate the Commission for being proactive and attentive.

‘‘We also urge all our teeming members and their staff to comply with all the guidelines stipulated by the Federal Ministry of Health and all relevant authorities at State levels.’’

