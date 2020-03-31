Covid-19 lockdown: Apostle Suleman, Omokri, Imam of Peace assist poor Nigerians

Kindly Share This Story:

President, Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman; best-selling author and former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri and a Muslim influencer and reformist, Mohammad Tawhidi, popularly known as ‘Imam of Peace,’ have launched a financial outreach to poor Nigerians, providing them with funds to buy essential commodities during the total lockdown declared in many states of Nigeria as a result of the continuous spread of the deadly Corona Virus.

Recall that the President of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, had, during a national broadcast, ordered total lockdown in some states like Lagos and Ogun, including the FTC, over the continuous spread of the pandemic Corona Virus.

Following the lockdown, some Nigerians have bemoaned lack of funds to buy essential commodities like food and water while they have been at home.

Consequently, the trio of Apostle Suleman, Pastor Omokri and Imam of Peace have launched the outreach where they asked poor Nigerians to send in their bank account numbers in which funds ranging from N5000 were transferred to them to buy essential commodities.

According to Omokri who made this know via his social media handle, the initiative was being fully funded by Apostle Suleman whose philanthropism has become a regular occurrence in the country and beyond.

According to Omokri, “curtsy of Apostle Johnson Suleman, I will be giving out half a million naira to one hundred (100) people. Myself and Imam of Peace. Apostle Suleman has reached out to the Imam of Peace and because of time difference, both of us will be picking out 100 people by random, helping them out with N5000 to buy groceries while there is a lockdown in Nigeria. This is a grassroot efforts as many of you know Apostle Suleman is used to giving larger sums of money to people. But this is for the grassroot.”

The grassroots outreach was meant for only the poor as salary earners were advised to willingly avoid gaining from it.

Also corroborating the gesture, Imam of Peace wrote via his twitter handle, ““I’ll be choosing 50 people from Nigeria to assist in these hard times. @renoomokri will also choose 50, making it 100 people. You have suffered a lot and this Virus outbreak has damaged many families. Also, a big thanks to @APOSTLESULEMAN for the opportunity.”

Some of the lucky winners showed their appreciation by thanking the donors.

