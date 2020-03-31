COVID-19: Lawmaker sets up fund, donates salaries to constituents

Kindly Share This Story:

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs, Rep. Yussuf Buba (APC-Adamawa) has set up a fund and donated all his monthly salaries to his constituents against the deadly Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, Buba said that the fund which is to be called the ‘Yusuf Captain Buba Coronavirus Trust Fund’, would provide protective materials to his constituents in Adamawa.

The lawmaker who represents Gombi/ Hong Federal Constituency of Adamawa, underscored the need for information dissemination and preparedness to defeat the virus.

“To be prepared, they say, is to make preparations to win; and we must win in this fight against this new disease.

“To win, therefore, we must take proactive measures that must be aimed at clear information dissemination, emergency preparedness and direct solutions to cases that may arise from the outbreak of the disease or other related incidentals .

“Consequent upon the above, I hereby, wish to announce the donation of my entire monthly salary as a member House of Representatives to the fight against COVID 19 in Gombi/ Hong Federal Constituency.

“This donation shall continue as long as the threat of the pandemic and campaign against the disease last,” he said.

Buba said that though Adamawa has not recorded any case, there’s need for people and the government to be vigilant.

The lawmaker urged continuous observation of all precautionary measures which Government and health authorities have prescribed to stay safe.

He called on Nigerians to be on the lookout for mild flu-like symptoms that are associated with common cold, headaches, dry cough, itchy throat, difficulty in breathing and general body and joint pains,among other symptoms.

“We are also called at this time not to treat such people at home, but isolate them from other members of the family while we seek medical help immediately.

“There are toll- free numbers that have been provided through which we can reach officials of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for further actions and the numbers are; 0809 955 5599 and

0809 700 0010 for Abuja while the nearest to us is for Yobe 0813 183 4764 and 0704 111 6027,” he said.

The rep said that the concept of social distancing must be observed and basic hygiene practices, starting from washing of hands with soap as many times as possible be kept.

Buba said keeping the environment and surfaces of materials in homes clean with soap and water remains paramount.

The parliamentarian said that it is advisable to wear face masks to protect the mouth and nose when going out or when in contact with sick persons.

Buba said that alcohol- based sanitisers, methylated spirit and other disinfectants should often be used to kill any germs or viruses that we may have picked by touching of contaminated surfaces. (NAN)

