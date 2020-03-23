COVID-19: LASG orders public workers stay at home for 14 days

Kindly Share This Story:

The Lagos State Government has ordered the state’s civil servants from Grade Levels 01-12 to stay at home for 14 days, beginning from Monday.

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, gave the order while briefing newsmen on the update of Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) on Sunday at Lagos House, Marina.

Sanwo-Olu said that the ”Stay-At-Home” order was part of efforts to further stem the spread of the ravaging COVID-19.

He urged operators in the private sector to emulate the gesture of the state government by directing their staff, who were on non-essential service to stay at home in order to effectively combat and reduce the pandemic in the state.

According to him, in terms of the proactive measures taken to protect Lagos from the disease, the government had shut down schools and issued instructions to people not to congregate or form any gathering of more than 50 people at a time.

”I thank Lagosians who have obeyed this directive, which is in no way meant to deprive anybody of his or her freedom.

”Many mosques were closed on Friday and many churches shut down today.

”In addition to all the previous directives issued so far, I am now hereby directing all public officers in the entire unified public service from Grade Levels 1 to 12, which constitutes 70 percent of the entire public service workforce, to stay at home from Monday, March 23, 2020, for 14 days in the first instance.

”We will review this as time goes on. Members of the public are advised to refrain from visiting public offices, and to transact as much business as is possible through the telephone and online channels,” he said.

The Incident Commander said that the stay-at-home order does not affect medical personnel, Fire Service, LASEMA, LAWMA, and other first respondents and essential services.

He said that the government was working to ramp up its capacity to take on new cases as they were confirmed; and other health facilities would, in due time, be deployed to support the Mainland Infectious Diseases Hospital.

According to him, the government is setting up more facilities in Yaba, to contain a likely upsurge in Coronavirus cases.

Sanwo-Olu said that more health workers were being trained and retired health personnel were being put on notice that they might be recalled to serve in these trying times.

”Regarding our directives limiting gatherings to no more than 20 people, it is unfortunate that some of our people have refused to obey this directive, which was taken in the interest of all of us, after consultations with religious and community leaders.

”As I noted on Friday, in South Korea and Singapore, the disease spread largely because religious gatherings went on unchecked.

”I insist that this is no religious matter; it is simply a matter of morality and responsibility. Times like this call for a heightened commitment to doing the right thing. We are only as strong as the weakest links amongst us.

”I hereby order our law enforcement agencies to ensure strict compliance with this important Public Health Order on the suspension of all gatherings of more than 20 people.

”I am using this opportunity to encourage the private sector to take similar steps, to ensure that as many people as possible are able to stay at home for the foreseeable future.

”All traditional rulers should instruct all of their subjects and sensitize them on the need to avoid all traditional ceremonies and gatherings at this time.

”I would like to reassure all our people that there is no reason to panic. We are fully prepared for this emergency,” he said.

