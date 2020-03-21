COVID-19: LASG, Dettol to educate  children on handwashing

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Obinna

Nigeria’s leading hygiene brand Dettol, through its flagship Clean Naija Initiative, and Lagos State Government through the Office of Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, and Investment has commenced a campaign to educate primary school children within the state on how to stay protected from infectious diseases, such as the COVID-19 and Lassa Fever.

According to the WHO, Good hygiene is an important barrier to many infectious diseases, and it promotes better health and well-being.

This has driven Dettol’s commitment to spreading the message of good hygienic practices among Nigerians.

Recently, the hygiene education team visited St Mary’s Convent School, Lagos Island, Lagos, and over 500 school pupils were taught how to prevent the transmission of respiratory illnesses, and proper hand hygiene.

Speaking at the session, The General Manager, RB West Africa, Mr. Dayanand Sriram, said: “Our health is in our hands. Hand washing a few times during the day prevents a lot of illnesses. In light of the panic around Coronavirus, what we can do individually is to carry out preventive actions and constant hand washing is one of the most important ones in the fight against communicable diseases. RB is proud to partner with the Lagos State Government, and our goal is to reach 50,000 children in 20 local government areas of the state.”

Also speaking at the event, Special Adviser on Sustainable Development Goals, Lagos State Government, Mrs. Solape Hammond, added that: “This is a year in which Lagos State Government has decided to focus on SDG6 and SDG3 which relate to the health and environment pillars. It is very important that sanitation and well-being are taken very seriously. Now with what is going on with Coronavirus, we know that it is a disease that is easily communicable, but the chances of its spread are greatly reduced when people wash their hands, so we are encouraging every Lagosian out there to adopt these hygienic practices.”

