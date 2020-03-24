COVID-19: LASEPA receives 70 calls on social gathering

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bose Adelaja

Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency, LASEPA, Monday, said that it has received over 70 calls from Lagosians, over illegal gathering by some people.

The Agency said the calls were mainly from concerned citizens who reported their neighbours for organising social functions of about 200 participants in attendance.

LASEPA General Manager Dr. Dolapo Fasawe said the gathering ranges from naming ceremonies to other forms of gatherings but the Agency will ensure total compliance across the state.

The General Manager urged Lagosians not to endanger their lives unnecessarily: “The directive was meant to ensure the safety of everyone. You can postpone your birthday, wedding or whatever ceremony because only the living can celebrate these ceremonies. ”

She said six-event centres , hotels, and clubs were sealed over the weekend following illegal gatherings.

According to her, some of the event centres and club sealed were: Regency hall, Imperial hall, Matinos hall and suites, Famcity club, lekki Xhale Shisha Lounge, Victoria Island. The fun-seekers were dislodged while the venues were sealed for flouting the order aimed at preventing the spread of Covid-19.

Fasawe said the Agency was also alerted about some schools which encouraged students to come to school in mufti to enable them to complete their exams.

Fasawe urged people always to share information with the government, if they suspect any social gathering in their domains, saying ” if you see something, say something because that party in your neighbourhood could endanger your lives if you keep quiet since you would not know who has the virus among the multitude of people in the party.

“The ban of public/social gathering by Mr. Governor became imperative to save our dear state and prevent our people from contracting the virus. COVID-19 has become a global pandemic, therefore serious measures such as this must be taken to reduce the spread and further stem the outbreak of the pandemic.

“It’s advisable, we adopt social distancing, by keeping at least six-feet distance between ourselves and others to prevent transmitting the virus seamlessly. For now, let us avoid crowds and large gatherings such as weddings, concerts, sporting events, conferences and so forth.

We are not unmindful of the implications of the restriction, but it is crucial we collectively limit and control the spread. Lagos State is not in isolation, it’s a global pandemic, therefore, this strong effort to suppress and push it back.’’ She emphasized.

She also urged all public and private institutions to install handwashing facilities and sanitizers at the entrance of their offices and ensure usage by the staff and visitors, saying that LASEPA enforcement teams are out to ensure compliance.

Disturbed by the growing statistics of Covid-19, the state Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu ordered residents to avoid gathering of over 50 people just as the religious houses were discouraged from congregational meetings.

Fasawe urged club owners to stop harbouring people in unventilated areas, in order to prevent sanctions, saying everyone must adapt to the changing lifestyles necessitated by the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

