COVID 19: Lagos govt rolls out guidelines to operators of motor parks, garages, others

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

As part of preventive measures against widespread of COVID-19 especially in motor parks, garages and another public transportation-related environment, the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation has announced mandatory guidelines for all stakeholders in the public sector to comply with:

In a statement by the state Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, released at the weekend, directed that: “All transport operators/companies are expected to sanitize their parks and garages regularly and continuously (at least before and after each trip)

“All transport operators are expected to have at the entrance to their respective parks/garages, washing hand equipment with soap and running water.

“All operators are expected to have alcohol-based sanitizers in their vehicles for the use of drivers, conductors and passengers

“All operators are not allowed to overcrowd/overload their vehicles at this point in time, Passenger’s spacing must be fully observed.

“NCDC recommends that at least 2m (5feet) distance is required between anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness.

“No standing in all Bus Rapid Transit, and LBSL bus operations.

“All buses should be at 60 per cent capacity and not 100 per cent (i.e danfo and other commercial buses).

“All air conditioning system in public transport be put off.

“All drivers and conductors should always wear hand gloves and nose guides while in transit.

“All passengers are also required to sanitize themselves before and after each trip.

“Passengers are also required to regularly wash their hands with soap and running water before and after each trip.

“Operators and passengers are expected to report any suspected case of COVID-19 to the Ministry of Transportation or call 08000CORONA

“With this directive well disseminated to you our transport stakeholders and the men of the realms of the fourth estate, we are confident that together we can put off this ranging fire of COVID-19.

“Together we can stop further spread of the virus in Lagos State and Nigeria.”

