COVID-19: Lagos govt orders closure of markets

The Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday ordered the closure of all markets not dealing in essential commodities across the state.

The essential commodities are medical equipment, water, and foodstuff.

The governor, who stated this in a live media briefing, said the directive takes effect from Thursday.

He said: “It is not a total lockdown. We still want people on essential services to go about their normal activities.

“We are trying to de-centralize markets in Lagos. This is why we want to use some of our closed schools as markets, so people can buy food and medicine without going a long distance.

“It is only when you are alive that you can talk about economics and finance.”

Nigeria has recorded 41 cases of Coronavirus since February 27 when the Italian index case was discovered by health authorities.

Two persons including the index case had been discharged while one person had been killed by the disease.

The World Health Organisation (WHO).declared the Coronavirus a global pandemic earlier this month.

Vanguard

