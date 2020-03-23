Breaking News
Translate

COVID 19: Kwara schools comply with closure order

On 9:31 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Social Distancing: Covid 19 Etiquette

Public and private schools in Kwara on Monday complied with the state government’s directives to shut down to guard against spread of Coronavirus.

A check by the correspondent in Ilorin, the state Capital revealed that schools were under lock and key.

READ ALSO:COVID-19: Ganduje to address state-wide broadcast today

The schools were only manned by security men with no sight of neither teachers nor students around.

The closure of the schools also aided free flow of traffic during the early morning rush hour.

Some of the schools visited are St Charles school; Roemichs International School, Bishop Smith School, St Anthony’s Secondary school, St Barnabas School, Future Heroes School and Government Secondary School, Maraba among others.

Recalls that the state government had on Wednesday directed schools in the state to shut down to avoid spread of COVID-19.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!