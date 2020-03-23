COVID 19: Kwara schools comply with closure order

Kindly Share This Story:

Public and private schools in Kwara on Monday complied with the state government’s directives to shut down to guard against spread of Coronavirus.

A check by the correspondent in Ilorin, the state Capital revealed that schools were under lock and key.

The schools were only manned by security men with no sight of neither teachers nor students around.

The closure of the schools also aided free flow of traffic during the early morning rush hour.

Some of the schools visited are St Charles school; Roemichs International School, Bishop Smith School, St Anthony’s Secondary school, St Barnabas School, Future Heroes School and Government Secondary School, Maraba among others.

Recalls that the state government had on Wednesday directed schools in the state to shut down to avoid spread of COVID-19.

