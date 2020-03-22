COVID-19: Kwara govt directs civil servants to work from home

Kindly Share This Story:

….Bans gatherings above 25 persons

By Demola Akinyemi

Ilorin—Governor Abdurahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State, yesterday, directed all civil servants in the state to work from home from today. The governor equally banned all gathering of people above 25 anywhere in the state among other measures to prevent the spread of the corona virus, COVID-19.

The governor in a statement he personally signed, said, among others: ‘’We have no confirmed case of COVID-19 in Kwara State. However, as a proactive government, and consistent with our determination to upgrade healthcare infrastructure in Kwara state, I have since approved funding for the construction of an isolation centre at the onset of our administration.

“As a community, we must do everything possible to prevent any transmission of COVID-19 by embracing the concept of social distancing and self-isolation. Given the aforementioned and the global health emergency situation, our administration has taken the following difficult but important decisions to protect Kwarans.

READ ALSO:

“Closure of all public and private nurseries, primary, secondary and state-owned Tertiary institutions. Aside from Ministry of health and essential workers, all civil servants are to work from home until further notice.

“All gatherings of more than 25 people are hereby discouraged until further notice. In Kwara State, we are following the lead of the Federal government by mobilising all resources available to us to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Kwara.

“Even so, basic preventive measures by individuals and communities remain the most powerful tool to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

“As individuals, we are all responsible for the general well-being of fellow Kwarans and should work together to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: