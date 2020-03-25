COVID-19: Konga sets up N10m fund, free delivery for customers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Umeh

As part of its plan to cushion the effects of the dreaded coronavirus on its teeming customers, e-commerce platform, Konga, has announced a N10 million intervention package.

It made this announcement recently while stating that the fund, which will be disbursed to Konga customers through vouchers, will go towards offsetting some of the purchases made by customers during this period.

In addition, Konga also announced free delivery for purchases made by customers.

Konga said: “We know that many of our customers are experiencing uncertainties resulting from this global outbreak. To help during this challenging time, we are offering N10m in vouchers to support their purchases this season.

“Deliveries are now Super-Safe & Free. We have equipped our last-mile delivery agents and partners with gloves and face-masks. All our warehouses and delivery partners have been trained on the best practices on hygiene and social distancing. On top of that, all deliveries to you are now free and super-fast.

“Among the structures and resources put in place by the management of Konga to support customers include: Setting up of COVID-19 response desk to handle enquiries and requests; the launch of multiple partnerships to assure lowest prices for customers on products across categories.

“This is the time to maintain social distance. If you prefer not to go out to shop, you can safely find everything you need on Konga.com. We have sped up the ‘contactless’ operations in order to reduce the use of cash. You can handle all your payment needs (airtime, internet, utilities) via our KongaPay Platform.

“Konga had not only instituted strict health checks for its staff including all customer-facing personnel such as delivery men, store staff and others; it had also gone beyond this to set up an internal feedback mechanism where all employees and management were regularly updated on latest developments on the coronavirus scourge, what to do when ill and preventive tips to keep them protected.”

The company also added that high-alert was activated for all staff that regularly came into contact with external customers and the public as they underwent special sessions and checks, solely as a preventive measure.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: