COVID-19 : Kogi govt places Chinese workers on compulsory isolation

Kogi State government on Friday has commenced monitoring of the health status of Chinese and other nationals working in the state.

The state Commissioner for information and communication, Mr. Kingsley Fanwo, said this in a statement in Lokoja.

According to him,” They have been placed on compulsory isolation,” Fanwo said in the statement.

The statement, however, urged residents not to panic, but maintain simple hygiene and obey the stay at home order as already directed by the government.

Fanwo said that markets, schools, and some government offices would remain closed, while social and religious gatherings were suspended until further notice.

