COVID-19: keep distance to step spread, NOA urges Nigerians

By David Odama, Lafia

National Orientation Agency (NOA) Thursday called on Nigerians to maintain social distance from each other so as to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Nasarawa State Director of NOA, Priscilla Alu made the call in Akwanga Local Area of Nasarawa State during a Town Hall meeting organised by Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and NOA.

According to the NOA director, the call was necessitated by the increasing cases of coronavirus around the globe and the need to step up efforts to curtail further spread of the virus.

The director said that if Nigerians maintain distance from each other, it does not mean hatred but is aimed at preventing and protecting people from being infected.

Ally said the information from other countries and experts on how COVID-19 is being spread has shown that personal and environmental hygiene alone is not enough to prevent its spread.

The NOA director said that the fight to stop the further spread of COVID-19 is everybody’s business hence the need for all hands to be on deck.

She advised the public must adhere to the preventive messages and instructions by the government and other developments partners on how to tackle to pandemic.

“People, especially from the states that already have reported and confirmed cases of the virus, must desist from a handshake, hugging, and crowd at the moment in their interest.

“People must also improve on their personal and environmental hygiene and desist from spreading false rumour,” the Director added.

She, therefore, urged the public to report any suspected case of COVID-19 to response teams set up by the government for prompt action.

Vanguard News

