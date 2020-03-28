COVID-19: Kebbi govt orders closure of borders

Kindly Share This Story:

The Kebbi State Government has ordered the closure of all its borders with neighbouring states, effective from midnight of Saturday as part of measures to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The state governor, Atiku Bagudu, gave the directive in a special statewide broadcast to the people of the state on Saturday, in Birnin- Kebbi.

He, however, said the restriction order did not affect vehicles on emergency services, security agencies or those transporting food, fuel and pharmaceutical products.

The governor said: “These people-friendly and public-spirited exemptions are to effectively cushion the unexpected impact on the livelihoods of the peace-loving and law-abiding people of the state.

“The administration has directed all markets to operate minimal hours under close monitoring by the Task Force on Coronavirus, to reduce social gatherings of the people.”

He also ordered that all schools, including Islamiyya and Almajiri schools, should remain closed till further notice.

Bagudu added: “In addition, all public places, including event centres, have been directed to limit the gathering of people at a time, while all large gatherings have been discouraged and would be frowned at.

“The government has made it clear that the stay- at- home order was tailored towards minimising the gathering of many people in one place.”

The governor noted that the measures were necessary and not aimed at molesting, intimidating or suppressing any individual or group of people, based on any political, religious or ethnic affiliations. (NAN)

Vanguard

