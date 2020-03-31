COVID-19: Kano NASS members donate over N22m to provide succour for downtrodden 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

Federal lawmakers from Kano state have followed suit by donating over N22 million to provide succour for the downtrodden in the state to cushion the effect of the lockdown measures put in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

Recall that the state commissioners, other political office holders slashed 50% of their salaries while a multi-billionaire mogul, Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata announced a donation of N300million to the noble cause.

The Commissioner of Information, Muhammad Garba in a statement made available to newsmen in the state, said the lawmakers shown their solidarity and support for the state government with different donations to the Fund Raising Committee on Covid-19 inaugurated by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Also read:

According to Garba, a member of the committee said, “Senator representing Kano North, Senator Barau Jibrin donated the sum of N4, 000, 000.00 million, while Senators Ibrahim Shekarau and Kabiru Gaya representing Kano Central and Kano South respectively contributed N2, 000, 000.00 million each.

“In the same vein, the House Leader at the Green Chamber, Hon Alhassan Ado Doguwa together with 10 other members donated the sum of N1, 00,000.00 each.

“The members are Hon. Kabiru Alhassan Rurum, Hon. Mustapha Bala Dawaki, Hon. Nasir Ali Ahmed, Hon. Tijjani Abdulkadir Jobe, Hon. Munir Babba Dan’Agundi, Hon. Abdullahi Mahmud Gaya, Hon Abubakar Jibrin Bichi, Hon. Sha’aban Ibrahim Sharada, Hon. Aminu Suleiman Goro, and Hon. Hafizu Sani.

“13 other members of the House of Representatives collectively made a donation of the sum of N3, 250, 000.0 million.

“The Director-General, National Civil Aviation Authority, Musa Nuhu Shu’aibu donated the sum of N1, 000, 000.00 million.

“We, however, urge organizations and well to do individuals within and outside the state to donate generously towards the committee set up to seek and collect donations in cash or kind and distribute same to those in need so as to cushion the harsh effect of the measures being taken by the government against the spread of Covid-19 in Kano,” Garba stated.

Kindly Share This Story: