COVID-19: Kaduna Varsity suspends academic activities indefinitely

The Kaduna State University (KASU) has been shutdown indefinitely as part of measures to prevent the spread of Coronavirus pandemic among its staff and students.

The Registrar of the university, Mr Samuel Manshop, who announced the closure in Kaduna on Friday, said that the measure was to safeguard the lives of the students and the staff.

“The university community is aware of the growing threat of the coronavirus, which requires swift preventive measures.

“For this reason, the management of the university has directed that all its students should be informed of the indefinite suspension of academic activities.

“The First Semester Examination earlier scheduled to start on March 23 has also been postponed.

“All students are advised to vacate the university’s campuses with immediate effect,” Manshop said.

When contacted, Muhammad Waziri, the Vice- President, Kaduna State Students’ Union, KASU Chapter, lauded the proactive measures of the university.

He said, “It will surely safeguard the lives of the students.”

Waziri told the Newsmen that although the action would disrupt the school’s academic calendar, it was a necessary measure in view of the pandemic status of the virus.

“It is a welcome development because the virus is already in the country and can be spread by any infected person who might just walk into the university.

“It is painful that we will have to remain at home for the time being, but it is for our own good.

“I am, therefore, appealing to my fellow students to take the development in good faith and protect themselves from being infected by the virus while at home,” he said.

