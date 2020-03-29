Kindly Share This Story:

A nongovernmental agency Johnbosco Onunkwo Foundation has joined the teaming privileged Nigerians who are making effort to ameliorate the suffering of the masses during this period of Coronavirus scourge by donating some medical kits to Ndi-Anambra.

Presenting the donation today at the Foundation’s head office in Awka, Anambra State, the Medical Director of the Foundation, Dr. Ejike Ibeanusi stated that the foundation has taken delivery of protective kits and equipment which would help Anambra indigenes to stay safe from the spread of Coronavirus.

He noted that the founder of Johnbosco Onunkwo Foundation, Rtn. Engr. Johnbosco Onunkwo has made good of his earlier promise to provide financial grants to the tune of N10 million which has already been delivered as a financial grants to indigent people in Anambra State including protective kits, over 5,000 hand sanitizers and 5,000 pieces of nose masks.

“The Johnbosco Onunkwo Foundation has formally kicked off the process of disbursing these medical relief to Ndi Anambra. Also the foundation is disbursing N5,000 each to 1,000 indigent families in Anambra State in order to ameliorate their suffering at this difficult time,” he said.

“We encourage Anambrarians to stay safe, observe the safety measures ordered by medical experts and also trust that God will save us at this perilous time,” he added.

The Foundation boss, Engr Johnbosco in his own remark urged philanthropists, privileged Nigerians, public and private organizations to assist in any way they can so that Nigerians will not feel the full economic impact at this time of social distancing and self isolation

He enjoined Nigerians to keep trusting God, and to use this period as a period of personal reconciliation to the Almighty while trusting that he will never forsake us in this period of trial.

He also called on Christians to pray constantly for God’s mercies.

He also directed his team to ensure that relief materials and the cash donations reaches every community in Anambra while targeting individuals who may not be able to afford one square meal this period or individuals who may not be able to purchase hand sanitizers and nose masks.

