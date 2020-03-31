Kindly Share This Story:

…Says engage NURTW, certified airlines to ease citizen’s suffering

By Chris Ochayi

The Inter Party Advisory Council, IPAC, has called on the Federal Government to ensure that movement of essential service, especially food items to Nigerians are not hindered by the security agencies enforcing the lockdown occasioned the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

The IPAC said basic and essential goods and services are unable to get to Nigerian citizens across the federation, especially those in Lagos and Ogun States as well as the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, due to the restriction of movement

President of IPAC, High Chief Peter Ojonugwa Ameh, lamented in a statement issued Tuesday in Abuja that the stiff clampdown on transportation have massively restricted the free flow of essential goods and services.

He said the situation has forced some workers on essential duties to be stranded at several junctions in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

According to him, “It has been brought to the notice of the Inter Party Advisory Council of Nigeria (IPAC), that Basic and essential goods and services are unable to get to Nigerian citizens across the federation, especially those in Lagos and Ogun States as well as the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, due to the movement restrictions, as directed by the federal government.

“Furthermore, the movement restriction and stiff clampdown on transportation have massively restricted the free flow of essential goods and services as well as personnel lawfully empowered and engaged to combat the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic.

READ ALSO:

“There is however an urgent need to engage the services of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) as well as certified airlines in the Country to ensure swift response to emergencies and easy movement of personnel within the country.

“In view of the foregoing and with the urgency that attaches to this recent development, we hereby call on the Federal government to immediately direct and ensure that the movement of these essential services are not in any way, hindered by law enforcement agencies assigned to enforce the movement restriction howsoever, across the country.

“Workers on essential duties stranded at several junctions in FCT

“The government should make buses available for those on essential health and other duties of importance to members of the public.

“Government should also pay compassionate salaries to all those in the front lines risking theirs lives to keep us all safe

“The Federal government is further advised to initiate programs and policies geared towards cushioning the pains and sufferings which will result from the directive.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: