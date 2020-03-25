COVID 19: Immigration stops issuance of shore passes to foreign crew

Kindly Share This Story:

By Godfrey Bivbere

THE Nigerian Immigration Service, NIS, Lagos State Port and Marine Command, has stopped issuance of shore passes to foreign crew members calling at the nation’s seaports as further measures to curb the spread of Coronavirus, COVID-19, through the seaports’ entry points.

A shore pass permits such foreigners to enter the country visited as long as they remain in the vicinity of their port of call.

Disclosing this to Vanguard Maritime Report in an exclusive chat the Public Relations Officer of the Port and Marine Command of the NIS, Augustus Maisor, said before COVID-19 the Command used to issue shore passes but has since stopped it.

Maisor noted that issuance of a shore pass is based on the need for medical attention, shopping and other relevant requirements.

According to him, “Before COVID-19, visiting crew were entitled to shore passes for medical, shopping and so on and is within specified number of days. Formerly it used to be for the maximum period of seven days but for now, during this period we are mindful of what we do.”

On efforts of the Command to protect its personnel, Maisor said personnel of the Command were well kitted with all relevant tools, especially those boarding vessels that call at the ports.

He stated: “I can confirm to you that at the Lagos State Port and Marine Command, officers boarding are properly kitted. The Comptroller insists that every officer boarding is properly kitted.”

