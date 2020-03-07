Kindly Share This Story:

The Hypo Hygiene Products Limited, Lagos, says it has partnered with the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to contain the spread of Coronavirus disease in Nigeria by donating 100 cartons of Hypo bleach.

Mr Akintayo Akinseloyin, the company Brand Manager, made this known in a statement on Saturday in Lagos.

Akinseloyin said the gesture was in line with the company’s commitment to promoting environmental hygiene to reduce outbreak of diseases through its brand of bleach.

He said safety of the general public was a priority to the company, noting that it was necessary to enlighten people on the need for good hygiene during the raging global threat of coronavirus.

“As a responsible company and brand, our priority right now is providing support to ensure public safety through hygiene.

“Promoting the culture of hygiene among Nigerians will go a long way in curbing the spread of the coronavirus,” he said.

Akinseloyin also commended the management and officials of FAAN for protective measures put in place so far.

He noted that the government needed all the support it could get to prevent the outbreak in the country.

Speaking, Julian Idiaghe, Head of Corporate Affairs, FAAN, said that while they had put preventive measures in place to prevent an outbreak, the gesture from Hypo Hygiene Products Limited was commendable.

READ ALSO:

She said that the donation would further assist in promoting excellent hygiene in their facilities.

“The health and safety of passengers is highly imperative and by maintaining good hygiene, our other preventive measures are strengthened.

“China recorded an outbreak of the deadly transmittable disease now known as Coronavirus (COVID-19), and it has become a global health risk.

“The first case was reported in Lagos, Nigeria on Feb. 27, 2020, through an Italian who travelled from Milan to Lagos.

“The Federal Government has since encouraged Nigerians to adopt preventive measures by maintaining utmost hygiene to curtail the spread of the virus,” Idiaghe said.

She said that screening procedures had also been established, while public health announcements were being made on the importance of imbibing good hygiene. (NAN)

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: