COVID-19: Healthcare professionals call for A-Ibom Commissioner’s resignation

By Chioma Onuegbu – Uyo

COALITION of Healthcare professionals in Akwa Ibom state have called for the resignation of the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Dominic Ukpong, decrying his high-handedness, poor management of COVID-19 preparedness, among others.

This is contained in a statement jointly signed by Chairmen of Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Association of Medical Laboratory Scientist of Nigeria (AMLSN), and National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), made available to newsmen on Friday in Uyo.

They wondered why Dr. Ukpong should attempt to cause disaffection between them and the governor because of a communique’ they had issued containing a public health advisory to the state government to contain the potential outbreak of COVID-19.

The healthcare professionals, however, thanked the Governor, Udom Emmanuel for implementing some of the policy advisory contained in their earlier Communiqué and appeal to him to continue to do more.

It reads in part, “Unfortunately, the handlers of government business particularly the Commissioner for Health and Commissioner for Information and their media hirelings, decided to declare war against the very same professionals who would be the first responders in the event of an outbreak of COVID-19 in Akwa Ibom.

” We decry the poor inter-personal relationship of the Honourable Commissioner for Health, Dr. Dominic Ukpong with Professional bodies in the Health Sector. We reject the attempt by the Commissioner to cause disaffection and bring about disunity among professionals in the Health Sector.

“We urge the State Government to disregard the Commissioner’s well-known resort to his allegation of persecution and declare that nobody is fighting the Government of Akwa Ibom state led by Governor Udom Emmanuel.

“At this point, we historically declare our shared brotherhood with and stand in solidarity with Akwa Ibom State Government and its people on preventing COVID-19.

“In order to save the health sector, we hereby, jointly, as Healthcare Professionals comprising of NMA, PSN, NANNM, and AMLSN pass a vote of no confidence on Dr. Dominic Ukpong for his lack of managerial and interpersonal skills, disregard for Professionals and professionalism, high-handedness; divisive tendencies, and outright poor management of COVID-19 preparedness.

” Health Professionals will no longer continue to work with him as we no longer enjoy his leadership of the Ministry of Health. Therefore we call on Dr. Dominic Ukpong to immediately resign his appointment as Commissioner for Health.

” Where Dr. Ukpong decides to do otherwise, we may be forced to pull-out our members from COVID-19 duties while we continue to render other forms of health services”

