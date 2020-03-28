COVID-19: Group advises Nigerians on safety measures

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chris Ochayi

The Yarima Support Organization, YSO2023, has called on Nigerians to observe strictly the precautionary measures recommended by the World Health Organisation, WHO, as well as relevant authorities aimed to tame the spread of novel coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic.

The group in a statement signed by Comrade Oluyemi, National Youth Leader, sympathised with Nigerians especially those who may have been affected by the ravaging coronavirus over the effect of the disease.

In the message of solidarity to Nigerians, the political pressure group expressed hope that the outbreak of the virus which has affected global socio-economic activities, is a phase that will pass.

It said, “Thoroughly wash your hands with soap or sanitize your hands regularly, avoid touching your face, mouth or nose with your unwashed hands, cough into your elbow or cover your mouth with tissue or handkerchief when you cough and dispose of accordingly, maintain a distance of two-feet from an unwell person especially, somebody with the symptom.

“Aways maintain social distancing by avoiding handshakes, hugs and crowded places (ceremonies, shopping malls, crowded religious gatherings) and stay at home if that outing is not essential.”

The YSO2023, said “The will of Nigerians to defeat any adversity is coming to play at this trying time and expressed hope that collectively “we are going to defeat this killer virus”.

It also called on Nigerians who have just returned to the country from Covid-19 burdened countries or those who may have been exposed to them to observe the process of self-isolation for 14 days to curtail the spread of the disease

“We have to help our health authorities to see to the end of this killer virus in our land”, the group said.

YSO2023 also expressed support for the various measures being taken by the Federal Government of Nigeria and many state governments at restricting movements of people into the country as well as coming up with emergency measures to protect citizens against covid-19.

It, however, called for practical action to cushion the effects and the impact of the measures being taken to check the virus on Nigerians.

Oluyemi also pledged the support of the organization towards ending the spread of the deadly covid 19.

Yarima support organization prayed for the response of the soul of the patriot that has been lost to the virus and a quick recovery for those infected with the deadly virus.

“YSO2023 said, “God protect all the uninfected we are with you all the time and together we stand united.”

