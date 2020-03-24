Vanguard Logo

COVID-19: Gov. Akeredolu orders closure of markets, malls

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has ordered the immediate closure of all markets, malls and shops in the state for seven days, as part of measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Recall that the state government had closed all schools and banned political, social and religious gatherings for 14 days.

Mr Donald Ojogo, Commissioner for Information and Orientation, in a statement on Tuesday in Akure, said only life-saving and sustaining items would be allowed.

Ojogo said gatherings at clubs beer parlours and joints were also prohibited until further notice.

He explained that the decision was taken at the state executive council meeting on March 23, to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

“Under this fresh directive, which is for a period of seven days in the first instance, only the sale of life-saving and sustaining items like food, water and medicals shall be allowed,” he said.

The commissioner explained that the governor also directed the immediate cancellation of all official engagements of the government.

“This directive includes courtesy calls and other engagements already approved and scheduled prior to this time; and shall suffice for a period of 14 days in the first instance.

“Similarly, Akeredolu reiterates that the suspension of political gatherings and meetings is still in force.

“In this regard, any form of open campaign for the forthcoming local government elections in the state should be discontinued for the meantime.

“The governor seeks the co-operation and understanding of all residents in the state as he works assiduously to keep the state safe from COVID-19,” he said.

