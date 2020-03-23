COVID-19: Ganduje to address state-wide broadcast today

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello – Kano

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State is expected to today, Monday, address a state-wide broadcast to inform and keep the people of the state abreast of the global pandemic, Coronavirus.

The Governor will be hosted in the state-owned Radio Kano and Abubakar Rimi Television (ARTV) and some local radio stations with wider reach to the nooks and crannies of the state.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Abba Anwar said Ganduje is to go live on the airwaves by 2 pm today.

According to him, “In his unrelenting effort to proactively respond to the global pandemic, Coronavirus, the Kano state governor Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje holds live state broadcast today Monday, March 23, 2020, by 2 pm.

“He will give details of the situation at hand in the state and other efforts of the state government in responding to the threat of the menace.

“These are part of the unrelenting efforts by the government to curtail the spread of the virus.

“The Governor will also solicit for the support and cooperation of the populace to work closely with the Ministry of Health and enjoin them to observe the advice by health experts by practicing Personal hygiene to avoid been infected by the virus. Lastly, he would also solicit for public support and cooperation to the recently instituted State Task Force on COVID-19,” Anwar stated.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: