COVID-19: Funkekeme urges political office holders to assist the needy

The Senior Political Adviser to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, Chief Funkekeme Solomon, has urged the political class in the state to assist the needy as the lockdown ordered by the governor over COVID-19 pandemic begins on Wednesday.

In a statement in Asaba entitled “COVID-19: Time to be our brothers’ keeper” Funkekeme said it behooved politicians, especially officeholders at all levels to assist the poor in the society to cushion the impact of the 14-day lockdown on the people.

“As you all are no doubt aware, the outbreak of the coronavirus has become a global pandemic.

“On his part, His Excellency, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, Governor of Delta, is leading a high-powered Committee on the matter and working very hard to prevent the spread of the pandemic in the state.

“Consequently, he has ordered a lockdown in the state with effect from April 1, 2020, which implies that all residents are to stay at home during this period.

“Also, the Asaba airport has been closed to traffic, all land borders into and out of Delta closed and all businesses are to close except those on essential services,” he said.

He, therefore, pointed out that “as political office holders in this Government, it is imperative that we identify with them (our fellow Deltans) in this perilous time and in furtherance to His Excellency’s directive on the prevention and spread of the coronavirus.

“Accordingly, we are required to sensitize our brothers and sisters on the need to maintain proper hygiene of regular hand-washing with soap and running water as well as social distancing.

“We are especially urged to also assist in the provision of sanitizers, face masks, hand gloves, and in particular, food items that can cushion the effects of the 14 days lockdown as they observe the same in their homes.

“We commend anyone who has already started in this direction.

“The Governor believes that as we do all of these, and with prayers, we will prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic to our communities, towns, and cities,” Funkekeme added.

