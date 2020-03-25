Breaking News
COVID-19: Focus on essential services, Obi counsels market leaders

By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

Former Anambra state governor, Mr. Peter Obi has called on market leaders nationwide to leave their stalls open only for sale of essential goods as the nation intensifies effort to tame the spread of Coronavirus.

Obi stated this in a statement made available to the media on Wednesday. While commending governments across all levels for the steps taken so far to curtail the virus; the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Vice Presidential candidate in the 2019 election called for sacrifice on the part of Nigerians and urged all and sundry to abide by safety guidelines and precautions.

According to him, dealing in essential commodities only would significantly reduce human traffic normally witnessed in markets across the nation, particularly those in urban areas.

“The fact of existence is that we must first of all be alive before we talk about other existential activities,” he stated even as he backed the temporary closure of schools and government offices in many states of the federation.

Obi sympathized with the victims of the deadly virus worldwide, and commended the responsiveness and cooperation of various world leaders and governments globally towards fighting the pandemic.

