COVID-19: FG urges civil servants to work from home

By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

The federal government has directed civil servants on grade level 12 and below to stay back and work from home in a move aimed at curtailing the Coronavirus pandemic.

In a memo issued late on Monday night, dated 23rd March 2020 and signed by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan, the government explained that the development was intended to protect the Nigerian worker from the dreaded virus.

“As you are no doubt aware, the federal government has taken a number of measures to manage the identified cases of COVID – 19 and curtail its spread.

“Government is concerned about the welfare and safety of all public servants just as it is about other Nigerians. All public servants are, therefore, strongly advised to follow the measures being put in place by the government to curtail the spread of the pandemic.

“As a further step to check the spread of COVID – 19, all non-essential public servants on grade levels 12 and below are to stay and work from home with effect from Tuesday 24th March 2020 until further notice. Each Permanent Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of MDAs shall determine the essential staff within grade levels 12 and below who will continue to perform their duties in the office. It is important to stress that this is not a holiday, as an officer can be recalled; therefore, no officer should travel out of the station.

“All other categories of officers who will be at work, are strongly advised to limit the number of visitors they receive to the barest minimum. This is to reduce physical contact as much as possible.

“Furthermore, officers who have recently visited countries with an incidence of COVID-19 or, have had contact with persons who recently returned from these countries, are advised to self-isolate at home for two weeks and inform their Permanent Secretaries/Chief Executive Officers of the development. In case such officers exhibit any of the COVID 19 symptoms, they are advised to contact the National Centre for Disease Control, NCDC,” the memo read in part.

vanguard

