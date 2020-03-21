Breaking News
Translate

Covid-19: FG shuts Enugu, Port Harcourt and Kano Airports

On 1:19 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

COVID-19: Lagos govt places temporary ban on large religious gatheringsBy Omeiza Ajayi

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has announced the closure of three International airports in the country as part of measures to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman of the Taskforce, Boss Mustapha, who disclosed this in a   statement on Friday stated that “effective from Saturday 21st March, 2020 midnight, the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano; Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu and the Port-Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa will be closed to all international flights”.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Sanwo-Olu visits airport to assess screening of inbound passengers

He however said the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja and the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos will remain opened to and accept international flights irrespective of the type of operations.

“All stakeholders are enjoined to collaborate with Port Health Services in the identification of suspects/persons at points of entry and to bring such persons to the attention of Port Health Officers for appropriate action.

“Meanwhile, the PTF urges all Nigerians to remain calm and cooperate with the instructions already issued by the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on modes of worship and gatherings at this time not exceeding fifty (50) persons.

“The PTF assures Nigerians that adequate and appropriate information will be made available in due course”, the statement added.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!