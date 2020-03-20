COVID-19: FG restricts international flights to Lagos, Abuja

Kindly Share This Story:

The Federal Government on Friday announced restriction of international flights to Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Lagos and Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Enahire, who disclosed this to journalists, said the move was part of precautionary measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

He declared that international flights would be only through the two airports until further notice.

He, however, noted that the restrictions do not cover domestic flights.

The Senate had on Thursday urged the federal government to shut down all international airports in the country and restrict flights into the country through the Lagos and Abuja airports.

Vanguard

