COVID-19: FG converts NYSC camps, stadia to isolation centres

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, said on Friday four stadia would be used as isolation centres in the fight against coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Dare, who disclosed this on his Twitter handle – @SundayDareSD, added that all the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camps in the country would also be used as isolation centres.

The stadia, according to the minister, are the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos, one in Ibadan, the Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna and the Abuja National Stadium.

He wrote: “Mr. President has approved for the Ministry of Youth and Sports to open and make available the stadiums in Surulere Lagos, Ibadan, Abuja, and Kaduna, as well as our NYSC camps nationwide for use as isolation centers as they are needed. We are in touch with relevant authorities.”

 

