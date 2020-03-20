COVID-19: FG adds Austria, Sweden to flights restriction list

Kindly Share This Story:

Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

The Presidential Task Force on Coronavirus (PTF COVID-19), has announced the inclusion of Austria and Sweden to the list of 13 countries earlier slammed with flight restrictions.

The Director of Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey said in a statement that “the addition of Austria and Sweden brings the number of countries with flight restriction into Nigeria to 15.

The Federal Government had earlier announced the restriction of entry for travellers from 13 nations that had recorded at least 1,000 domestic cases of the pandemic.

The countries are China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain, Japan, France, Germany, Norway, the United States, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, and Switzerland.

