Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

COVID 19: Federal High Court insists on social distancing

On 10:26 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Edo court remands 43 years old for defiling minorThe Federal High Court Abuja on Monday, intensified protective measures to guard against the spread of COVID 19.
The court procured additional hand sanitizers at the entrance of the main court building and every court room.
Also multiple health workers were sighted at the entrance of the court complex checking the temperature of lawyers, litigants and the general public.
There is however, no restriction on the number of people inside the courtrooms.
Court nine, where the former Head of Service, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita is to be arraigned by the EFCC is filled to capacity.
People are standing and sitting  shoulder to shoulder not minding the warning for social distancing.
Attempts by the court registrar and some lawyers to decongest the court fell on deaf ears.
Oyo-Ita is in court awaiting her arraignment by the anti-graft agency on 18-counts of money laundering to the tune of N570 million.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!