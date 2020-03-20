COVID-19: FCTA restricts religious gathering to 50 persons

Kindly Share This Story:

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has restricted religious congregation to a maximum of 50 persons as part of measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the territory.

Malam Abubakar Sani, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Strategic Communication to the FCT Minister, made the disclosure in a statement, on Friday in Abuja.

Sani explained that the measure will also apply to social gatherings at event centres, football viewing centres, and night clubs, amongst others.

He said that the essence of restriction was to make tracking of suspected cases, if any, easier for the health authorities.

He enjoined FCT to avoid engaging in panic buying and always seek for information about the disease from the FCT Public Health Department and other agencies of government.

Sani said that the FCT Administration called for the understanding and cooperation of all residents of the territory.

” Based on the advice and guidance of public health authorities, the Presidential Task Force for the Control of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID 19), as well as the outcomes of the National Economic Council meeting, held on Thursday, 19th of March 2020.

” The FCT Administration held a meeting with religious leaders across the Territory and reached the following decisions:”

“That Religious leaders and worshippers are enjoined to follow all laid down health protocols as stipulated by the relevant health authorities for the control of the Covid-19 disease while intensifying prayers for the safety of all Nigerians.

” Conregations at places of worship are hereby restricted to a maximum of 50 persons at any given time,” Sani said.

vanguard

