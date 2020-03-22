Covid-19: FCTA orders arrest of drivers for overloading

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, has directed road traffic enforcement officers across the city to immediately intensify the arrest of drivers who overload their vehicles with passengers as a measure to limit the spread of COVID-19

Chairman, FCT Ministerial Task Team on Traffic Management, Mr Ikharo Attah, disclosed on Sunday in Abuja during a Media interface.

He said at a time when the world is fighting the coronavirus pandemic by advocating social distancing, it would be inappropriate for drivers to have their vehicles fully packed or even overloaded all in a bid to make quick money.

He said: “Those carrying two passengers in front of their vehicles would have their vehicles impounded and drivers licence seized. Besides the health risks, it is also unsafe as the driver finds it difficult to adjust his gear and hand breaks”

He added that High Capacity Bus drivers would also be properly checked to ensure that they do not overload their Buses.

Attah also called on operators of all means of transportation particularly those only permitted to operate at the suburbs such as commercial motorcycles and tricycles to also avoid overloading.

He called on managers of motor parks and transport unions to obey the Directives of the FCT minister which limits any gathering to a maximum of 50 persons.

The chairman also advised transporters to be observant of their passengers and report those with signs of respiratory challenges to appropriate health authorities for a prompt examination.

